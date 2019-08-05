President Donald Trump addressed the tragic mass shootings that occurred within hours of one another in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio Monday morning via Twitter.

The commander in chief has received criticism for his lack of response to the two deadly shootings, in particular given the first shooter appears to have posted an anti-immigration manifesto bearing similar language used by Trump regarding the “Hispanic invasion” of immigrants — language and ideas that have been central to Trump’s political campaign.

“We cannot let those killed El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, die in vain,” Trump tweeted on Monday, before calling for political unity between both parties: “Republicans and Democrats must come together,” he wrote, suggesting the marrying of “strong background checks” legislation with “immigration reform.”

Trump tweeted:

We cannot let those killed in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, die in vain. Likewise for those so seriously wounded. We can never forget them, and those many who came before them. Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2019

….this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform. We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2019

Some may criticize Trump for “politicizing” the tragic events to move forward his immigration agenda, but this is a call for policy development. Trump’s finishing with a call for “something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!” in context of immigration reform is a curious twist.

