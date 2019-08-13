House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) scolded CNN correspondent Manu Raju for asking an impeachment question at the tail end of a press conference intended to urge the passage of bipartisan background check legislation.

On Tuesday morning, House Democrats held a lengthy press conference to urge passage of gun control measures in the wake of last week’s horrific mass shootings, and H.R. 8 — a bipartisan background check bill — in particular. Several Democratic members spoke, as well as survivors of gun violence and other activists, before Hoyer took questions.

Most of the questions centered around the difficulty of getting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to bring bills like H.R. 8 up for a vote in the Senate, but on the last question, Raju veered off topic.

“Another development has happened over the recess, in that a majority of your caucus now supports moving forward with an impeachment inquiry,” Raju said, but Hoyer cut him off.

“I’m sorry this is not impeachment,” Hoyer said, visibly cross.

“But, but Jerry Nadler said last week that the House is now currently in formal impeachment proceedings,” Raju plowed ahead, asking “Do you agree with that?”

“This is, this is,” Hoyer began, addressing Raju, then turned to the other side of the room to add “I want to stay focused.”

He turned back to Raju and said “I want to stay focused.”

“Can I say something?” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) asked, then said “I want to tell people who really, there is grassroots support across this country, this Sunday and every day across the country, Moms Demand Action, the Brady group, other gun… we’ll hold a rally in every single state.”

“So those that care, those that want people to hear that they give a damn, excuse my language, get out there, show them, tell their senators it’s time to act,” Dingell said. “Let’s show the grassroots movements from one coast to the other coast, and the heart of the Midwest.”

“And let’s stay focused,” Hoyer added, in Raju’s direction.

The background check bill had five Republican cosponsors, and passed the House with 8 Republican votes, 240-190. It would close the “gun show loophole” by requiring federal background checks for all private transfers, with exceptions for transfers between a pretty wide set of family members.

Watch the clip above, via C-SPAN.

