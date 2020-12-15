WATCH: Tucker Carlson Mocks Dr. Jill Biden, But Called Dr. Sebastian Gorka — Also Not an MD — ‘Doctor’ a Whole Bunch of Times

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has mocked Dr. Jill Biden’s honorific — more than once — but when his guest was non-medical doctor Dr. Sebastian Gorka, the title tripped effortlessly from his tongue.

Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal published an op-ed in which Joseph Epstein mocked Dr. Biden for being called Dr. Biden when she is not a medical professional, and referred to her as “kiddo.”

The paper doubled down by defending the article. And on Monday, Carlson joined the fray by mocking Dr. Biden on his show, comparing her to Dr. Pepper and remarking that Biden is “a doctor of education, which means basically nothing.”

This isn’t the first time Carlson has engaged in this sort of mockery. In August, he spat the title while slamming “Dr. Jill Biden’s” speech at the Democratic National Convention, and wondered aloud “What kind of doctor is she, anyway?”

But it’s a different story when Dr. Gorka, whose degree is in political science, is on Carlson’s air. Then, non-medical degrees are suddenly and fastidiously acknowledged. In one segment, Carlson referred to Gorka as “Dr. Gorka” ten times, and has consistently addressed the non-medical Dr. Gorka in this manner when Gorka has appeared on his show.

We’ve compiled a few examples, including segments from November and December of 2016, and July of 2018.

Curiously, Carlson would later claim in a podcast interview that he does not refer to Gorka as “Dr.,” and gave a detailed explanation for why he doesn’t do the thing you just watched him do over a dozen times.

Watch above via Fox News.

