White supremacist Nick Fuentes praised and confirmed much of the reporting about his dinner with anti-Semitism-spouting entertainer/entrepreneur Kanye West and former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump set the political, media, and human world on fire Wednesday night when he hosted West and Fuentes for dinner at his Mar-a-Lago resort home, sparking a flurry of developments that dominated news over the Thanksgiving holiday.

While Trump tried to distance himself from Fuentes and denials gave way to confirmation that the neo-Nazi did, indeed, sup with Trump and West, accounts of the dinner began to trickle out with descriptions of Trump’s very favorable reaction to Fuentes.

And in a tech-plagued edition of his America First live stream, Fuentes praised the reporting, specifically name-checking Axios in a clip flagged and disseminated by Ron Filipkowski.

“Nick Fuentes says the details in the Axios story of his meeting with Trump are accurate. Says he told Trump that he was a hero to him, but thinks he has lost his way and that the person who he most agrees with most now saying all right ‘America First’ things is Ron Desantis,” Filipkowski wrote when posting the clip.

Nick Fuentes says the details in the Axios story of his meeting with Trump are accurate. Says he told Trump that he was a hero to him, but thinks he has lost his way and that the person who he most agrees with most now saying all right ‘America First’ things is Ron Desantis. pic.twitter.com/wUAplEOn0u — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) November 26, 2022

In the fuller version of the video — lightly edited for buffering and tangential repetition — Fuentes praises the reporting, gives a partial blow-by-blow of his obsequious conversation with Trump, and rambles like a white supremacist Michael Scott trying to explain his sales technique to a racist David Wallace.

A sample:

There was a great article about it in Axios today, which went over the details, I think, very accurately. It was funny because on I think Wednesday there was a big report that came out and it said sources with knowledge of the situation confirm he was not at the dinner. And I was sitting there reading it. That source has no knowledge of the situation as as we all now know. And so it’s a little bit difficult for me because I can’t talk too much about what’s going on for various reasons that you’ll all know about at some point in the future and maybe very soon… …I am a little bit embarrassed in a certain sense because. You know, this has become a little bit of a scandal for President Trump. And, you know, at the dinner, I’ll provide you with a little bit of detail. For what it’s worth, I told the president, and the president… I don’t think he does know who I am. Or rather, he didn’t know that I was me. Well, let me put it that way. I don’t think he knew that I was me at the dinner. Let’s put it that way. I don’t know if I’m going to say he didn’t know me, but I, I’m not sure about that. But certainly he didn’t know that I was me when I arrived at the dinner. And, you know, I didn’t mean for my statements and my, you know, my whole background to sort of be, to become a public relations problem for the president. But I told him at the dinner, I said I said, “Mr. President,” I said, “you are one of the greatest Americans that has ever lived. I campaigned for you and in 2016 I was there at stop the steal in Harrisburg. Lansing, Atlanta, D.C., Phoenix.” I said, “and I love you. And I supported you for all these years, you know,” and I thought that was important because he really has been a hero of mine and he has been he has been the guy for the last six years.

Watch above via Rumble.

