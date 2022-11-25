Trump Tries to Distance Himself from White Supremacist Nick Fuentes After Hosting Him for Dinner at Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump seemingly confirmed reports he hosted white supremacist Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago property during a meeting with Kanye West.

West, now going by Ye, posted a video describing his meeting with Trump where he claimed he asked the former president to be his vice president — Trump officially announced he’s running for president in 2024, while Ye claims he’ll be throwing in on another independent run.

Trump provided a statement on Friday, which was posted by Axios reporter Jonathan Swan, responding to the Fuentes drama.

“Kanye West very much wanted to visit Mar-a-Lago. Our dinner meeting was intended to be Kanye and me only, but he arrived with a guest whom I had never met and knew nothing about,” Trump said.

The statement was in response to an Axis report on Fuentes meeting with the former president.

Axios reporters Swan and Zachary Basu reported:

Fuentes, who frequently promotes racist and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, had been spotted with Ye at Mar-a-Lago, but reports erroneously suggested he did not have dinner with the former president.

Trump posted a slightly longer statement to Truth Social, though he again did not specifically refer to Fuentes or the man’s past racist remarks. The former president claimed the Ye dinner was “quick and uneventful.”

“This past week, Kanye West called me to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Shortly thereafter, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about,” he posted. “We had dinner on Tuesday evening with many members present on the back patio. The dinner was quick and uneventful. They then left for the airport.”

Ye said in his video that Trump was “really impressed” with Fuentes and claimed tempers got hot.

“So Trump is really impressed with Nick Fuentes, and Nick Fuentes, unlike so many of the lawyers of so many people that he was left with on his 2020 campaign, he’s actually a loyalist,” the rapper said.

Ye and Trump have been friendly in the past, but the rapper was more critical than ever after their latest meeting. In his video recalling the interaction, Ye said Trump was angered by the rapper’s 2024 campaign and offer to be his vice president. Ye also said Trump ended the meeting by insulting the musician’s former wife and the mother of his children, Kim Kardashian.

