Waukesha Police Chief Confirms Multiple Fatalities After SUV Drives Through Parade, Suspect in Custody

The mayor, chief of police, and chief of the fire department of Waukesha, WI held a press conference Sunday evening to confirm the sad news that there were multiple fatalities after a car drove through a holiday parade, and that the suspect was in custody.

Earlier Sunday, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel intern Kaylee Staral had reported that a red SUV had plowed into the crowd, knocking people to the ground. In an interview with CNN’s Pamela Brown, Staral had said that local police had said that at least 30 people were injured, and that gunshots were reportedly fired. Social media videos taken by bystanders showed various views of the SUV ramming through barriers and speeding down the street.

Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly spoke first, saying that his city had “experienced a horrible senseless tragedy” and he was “deeply saddened to know that so many in our community went to a parade but ended up dealing with injury and heartache,” expressly his sympathy to those who were killed or injured, their families, and everyone who witnessed the tragic events.

Reilly asked for prayers for those who were recovering from their injuries and grieving loved ones, and for healing for everyone involved, and then turned over the microphone to Chief of Police Dan Thompson.

The “tragic incident” occurred at 4:39 pm CT, said Thompson, during the Waukesha Christmas Parade when “a red SUV drove through the barricades westbound heading down Main Street.”

Thompson confirmed that the vehicle struck more than 20 individuals, some of whom were children, and there were multiple fatalities.

“We will not be releasing information on the fatalities at this time while we’re working on notifying the family members of the deceased,” said Thompson.

Regarding the earlier reports of gunshots being fired, Thompson confirmed that “an officer did discharge his weapon at suspect vehicle to try to stop the vehicle” and no bystanders were injured by a result of the weapon discharge.”

The police had a person of interest in custody, Thompson continued, and were no longer looking for a suspect vehicle. It was “unknown at this time whether the incident had a nexus to terrorism,” he said, cautioning that it was “still a very fluid investigation.”

Fire Chief Steve Howard spoke next, and said that his department was a part of the parade as they traditionally had a fire engine in the parade, so they were there on the scene. Immediately after the incident, the Waukesha Fire Department responded from five stations and activated their “mass casualty protocols,” he said.

The fire department “transported a total of 11 adults and 12 pediatric patients to six area hospitals,” said Howard, confirming Thompson’s report that there were multiple fatalities.

Thompson noted that police officers and family members also assisted in transporting victims to local hospitals, and the total number of dead and injured was not yet known.

The city had issued a shelter in place order while they canvassed the crime scene, but that had since been lifted.

A city spokesperson said that any additional information would be posted on the city social media accounts.

