White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany expressed her frustration with the press for its “ridiculous” criticisms of Vice President Mike Pence, after he very publicly refused to wear a mask during a visit to the Mayo Clinic, violating the hospital’s own facility safety rules.

Speaking with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who introduced Pence’s visit as a “very cool trip,” McEnany brushed aside the widespread outrage from both pundits and medical experts over the vice president’s decision to be the lone administration official to not wear a mask while meeting with Covid-19 patients on Tuesday. Of note: everyone else in Pence’s entourage, including the Trump administration’s FDA commissioner, chose to wear a surgical-type mask, in accordance with the Mayo Clinic’s ground rules.

After Ingraham played clips from rivals CNN and MSNBC slamming Pence, the Fox host lobbed a big softball to McEnany, asking simply for her thoughts on what the Fox host derisively called “mask shaming.”

Given a free pass, McEnany did not miss the opportunity to hit back, without having to answer an actual question about the vice president’s behavior.

“It’s ridiculous. We are all routinely tested for coronavirus in the White House,” McEnany said, and then to drive home the point, repeated herself. “The media obsession with Mike Pence wearing a mask is really just ridiculous.”

“What they need to be focused on is talking to the American people, covering with the president does in the White House each day,” McEnany said of the press, just two days after the president rage-tweeted at an unflattering New York Times report on that very topic. “These small business loans that have been remarkable, that have saved companies, all the health updates we have, instead of focusing on mask palace, mask palace intrigue, perhaps they could focus on delivering news to the American people. I think that’s what the American people deserve.”

Ingraham, notably, did not offer a follow-up question and instead quickly moved on.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

