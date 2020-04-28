CNN’s Don Lemon put on a mask on air as he criticized Vice President Mike Pence for not wearing one during his visit to the Mayo Clinic on Tuesday.

Pence not wearing the mask received a fair bit of attention today. He told reporters afterwards, “As Vice President of the United States, I’m tested for the coronavirus on a regular basis. And everyone who is around me is tested for the coronavirus. And when the CDC issued guidelines about wearing a mask, it was their recognition that people that they have the coronavirus could prevent the possibly of conveying the virus to someone else by wearing a mask. And since I don’t have the coronavirus, I thought it would be a good opportunity for me to be here, to be able to speak to these researchers, these incredible health care personnel, and look them in the eye and say thank you.”

Lemon loudly sighed before asking, “What about the fact that it is their policy? It is the policy that you created. What about the fact that they offered one upon your arrival? What about the fact it’s possible for a coronavirus test to be inaccurate?”

He brought up previous comments by Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx on the spread of the virus and on wearing masks, before expressing bewilderment at Pence not wearing a mask.

Going off of Pence’s comments about “look[ing] them in the eye,” Lemon literally put on a mask on air and asked, “Can you see my eyes?”

“It’s not an eye mask we’re talking about. This is ridiculous,” Lemon said

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]