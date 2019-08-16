WH Reporter, CNN Analyst Brian Karem Going to Court Over White House Suspending Hard Pass

Playboy reporter Brian Karem‘s hard pass has officially been revoked by the White House and he said this afternoon he intends to go to court to challenge this.

Just received word from the WH – finalized my hard pass suspension for 30 days – according to their letter – part of it because they think I do a bad Rodney Dangerfield impersonation. We will now go to court and sue. @BoutrousTed @realDonaldTrump — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) August 16, 2019

Attorney Ted Boutrous shared their correspondence with White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, who made it clear they are taking this action over Karem’s behavior at the White House Social Media Summit and his now-infamous confrontation with Sebastian Gorka. You can review the videos of the incident here and here.

Grisham says, “Mr. Karem’s conduct, taken as a whole, was unacceptable and disruptive, and requires a response to ensure that it does not happen again.”

Playboy posted a statement to Twitter supporting Karem and expressing concern about the White House’s move.

Karem spoke to CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy and said, “This is the White House ignoring due process, ignoring the First Amendment, going after reporters, chopping this up piecemeal, going after us one after a time. Trying very much to silence a press that has been critical of this administration. And they will use any method to do it.”

[image via Alex Wong / Getty Images]

