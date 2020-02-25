comScore

‘What a Fiasco’: CBS News and Moderators Panned For ‘Disaster’ Debate

By Josh FeldmanFeb 25th, 2020, 10:05 pm

One of the clearest takeaways on social media throughout the South Carolina Democratic debate is CBS didn’t deliver the best show.

The network received criticism for its handling of the debate, the messiness of the exchanges, and the type of questions asked. Critics included the campaign of Bernie Sanders:

The general consensus was equally harsh. CNN’s Brian Stelter noted some called the debate a “disaster.”

