‘What Are You Talking About?!?’ Pelosi Loses Patience with Reporters Grilling About Passing Biden Bills

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi grew impatient with reporters grilling her about a meeting with Democrats on how to pass a pair of infrastructure bills that represent the bulk of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.

On Wednesday morning, the speaker — who is known not to suffer reporters gladly — gaggled at the Capitol following a meeting with Democrats to discuss passage of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and a more expansive $3.5 trillion bill that would need to be passed using only Democratic votes.

Ms. Pelosi began by describing a “very productive meeting” at which the debt ceiling was a major subject.

“The fact that the Republicans are being so irresponsible is no surprise, but nonetheless disappointing as always,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi’s patience began to wear thin as reporters questioned her confidence that Democrats will be able to pass both bills. Asked about “possibly delaying the vote tomorrow,” Pelosi replied “When I say we’ll have the vote tomorrow, we’ll have the vote,” and said to the reporter “I’m not calling you a troublemaker, but instigator over here. Working for the will of the American people has clearly stated what the prerogatives are of the speaker of the House.”

And in another exchange, a reporter told Pelosi “It looks like the debt limit extension might not advance in the Senate,” and asked “Why get mad at members, why twist the arms of moderates if this is not going to move anywhere?”

With a bemused look, Pelosi said “What are you talking about?”

“We have a responsibility to uphold, to lift up the full faith and credit of the United States of America,” Pelosi said after a pause. “That’s what we have to do. These members have all voted for this last week. So if they’re concerned about how it might be in an ad, it’s already in an ad. It’s already in it.”

“So let us give every confidence, every step of the way that we will do that. We cannot predicate our actions in the House on what could happen in the Senate. We can when we’re coming to agreement on a bill. But in terms of this, I have no patience for people not voting for everyone,” Pelosi said.

Watch above via CNN.

