Fox News Poll Finds Americans Approve of Biden’s $3.5 Trillion Budget By Nearly 20 Points

President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget plan is giving some lawmakers sticker shock, but a new Fox News poll shows overwhelming support for the Democrats’ companion to the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan.

The Senate passed the infrastructure bill with the support of 19 Republicans this week, and Democrats passed the budget resolution for the so-called reconciliation bill along party lines, 50-49. But some of those Democrats have expressed concerns about the price tag for the second measure.

According to a new Fox News poll, the American people overwhelmingly do not share those concerns.

Respondents were first asked about the lower-priced bill.

“Do you favor or oppose the U.S. Senate’s infrastructure package that would allocate $1 trillion dollars for U.S. roads, bridges, rail

service, drinking water, and expanded broadband internet access?” the poll asked.

Sixty-two percent of respondents said they favor the deal, versus just 30 percent who oppose.

Respondents were then asked ” Do you favor or oppose the additional infrastructure items being considered by the U.S. House that would allocate $3.5 trillion dollars and include spending to address climate change, health care and childcare?”

Among all Americans, 56 percent said they favor the plan, versus 38 percent who oppose — a net 18 point favorability for the measure. Republican voters were the only groups to oppose, at 30 percent in fsvor versus 70 percent opposed.

But among Democrats, a predictably overwhelming 88 percent said they favor versus just 8 percent who oppose. And among independents, 60 percent said they favor the spending package, with 30 percent opposed.

A White House official reacted to news of the poll by telling Mediaite that “The Build Back Better Plan is going to extend the biggest middle class tax cut in history while empowering Medicare to cut prescription drug prices, invest in manufacturing, and lower the cost of education, child care, and care for older Americans while securing our leadership in clean energy and taking on climate change. It hits home with the American people across the board.”

In order to pass the second bill under a process called reconciliation, all 50 Democrats (and potentially Vice President Kamala Harris) would have to vote for it if no Republicans supported it. Poll results like these are a good sign for Biden and his plans.

