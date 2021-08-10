Mitch McConnell Leads 19 Republicans in Bucking Trump to Vote for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

Nineteen Republican senators joined all 50 Democratic senators in voting for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on Tuesday, thus delivering President Joe Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory. The $1.2 trillion package calls for $550 billion in new spending over the next five years, including $110 million for roads and bridges, as well as outlays for railways, broadband, electric grids, and water infrastructure.

The legislation needs to be passed by the House of Representatives, which is currently out of session for August recess. It expected the House will take up the measure in the fall. Moreover, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she will not put the bipartisan bill on the floor until the Senate also passes a larger spending bill through budget reconciliation. That process allows a simple majority of senators to bypass the 60-vote cloture requirement that most other bills must clear before passage.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was one of 19 Republicans who voted in favor of the the infrastructure bill on Tuesday. The “ayes” from the Republicans come after former President Donald Trump issued a statement encouraging Republicans to vote against the bill. “It is a gift to the Democrat Party, compliments of Mitch McConnell and some RINOs, who have no idea what they are doing,” said Trump.

Here’s the list of Republicans who voted for the measure:

Roy Blunt (MO)

Richard Burr (NC)

Bill Cassidy (LA)

Shelley Moore Capito (WV)

Susan Collins (ME)

Kevin Cramer (ND)

Mike Crapo (ID)

Deb Fischer (NE)

Lindsey Graham (SC)

Chuck Grassley (IA)

John Hoeven (ND)

Mitch McConnell (KY)

Lisa Murkowski (AK)

Rob Portman (OH)

Jim Risch (ID)

Mitt Romney (UT)

Dan Sullivan (AK)

Thom Tillis (NC)

Roger Wicker (MS)

Notably, no Republican senator who’s been rumored as a potential presidential candidate in 2024 voted for the bill.

