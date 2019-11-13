comScore

White House Called Out for Mocking Dems’ Lack of Firsthand Witnesses: They’re ‘Telling Aides Not to Testify’

By Josh FeldmanNov 13th, 2019, 3:55 pm

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham Wednesday afternoon ridiculed House Democrats over the impeachment inquiry because they don’t have firsthand witnesses who directly spoke with President Donald Trump.

But, as many pointed out, the White House isn’t exactly encouraging aides to speak to Congress:

Congressman Mike Quigley raised the issue during the hearing this afternoon, asking both Bill Taylor and George Kent, “You gentlemen were both asked by the State Department not to appear for your depositions. Is that correct?”

Kent testified he received a letter “directing me not to appear” but appeared after receiving a subpoena.

Taylor said, “I was told by the State Department don’t appear under these circumstances, that was in the letter to me. And when I got the subpoena, exactly as Mr. Kent said, that was different circumstances, and I obeyed a legal subpoena so, yes, sir, I’m here for that reason.”

Quigley remarked, “But we’re not able to hear testimony by Chief of Staff Mulvaney, John Eisenberg, Michael Ellis, John Bolton, more than a dozen witnesses. So I suspect if you have a problem with hearsay, you’d have a lot more direct testimony and direct evidence if you weren’t blocking that ability.”

You can watch his comments above, via Fox News.

