White House Hits Back at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Armed’ Jan 6 Comments: ‘A Slap in the Face’ to the Capitol Police and Victims’ Families

The White House has blasted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for saying she would’ve been armed had she been behind the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

“Then Jan. 6 happened. And next thing you know, I organized the whole thing, along with Steve Bannon here,” Greene said at a New York Young Republicans Club gala on Saturday. “And I will tell you something, if Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won. Not to mention, it would’ve been armed.”

“See that’s the whole joke, isn’t it. They say that whole thing was planned and I’m like, are you kidding me?” she added. “A bunch of conservatives, second amendment supporters, went in the Capitol without guns, and they think that we organized that?”

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates told CBS News in an article published on Monday that what Greene said:

Goes against our fundamental values as a country for a Member of Congress to wish that the carnage of January 6th had been even worse, and to boast that she would have succeeded in an armed insurrection against the United States government. This violent rhetoric is a slap in the face to the Capitol Police, the DC Metropolitan Police, the National Guard, and the families who lost loved ones as a result of the attack on the Capitol. All leaders have a responsibility to condemn these dangerous, abhorrent remarks and stand up for our Constitution and the rule of law.

