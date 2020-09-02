White House Spox Compares Democrats Blaming Trump for Violence to ‘Arsonist Blaming the Fire Chief’

White House deputy press secretary Brian Morgenstern on Wednesday compared Democrats who blame President Donald Trump for violent unrest around the nation to arsonists “blaming the fire chief.”

“The president has been one of the loudest voices in our country standing up for law and order,” Morgenstern said in a morning interview with Fox News’ Sandra Smith. “Democrats have been ignoring it. To now blame the president who has been offering federal resources, offering law enforcement, National Guard, whatever it takes … it’s like the arsonist blaming the fire chief.”

Morgenstern also pointed out that Kenosha, Wisconsin — where the president visited with local officials yesterday — “hasn’t voted for a Republican presidential candidate in nearly 50 years,” but asserted “there were Trump supporters lined along the streets for 15 miles pleased he was there, grateful he was there.”

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden announced he would also be traveling to Kenosha on Thursday after more than a week of violence in the city. Trump was in the city on Tuesday, along with Attorney General William Barr, to speak with law enforcement officials and to survey local businesses damaged during the unrest.

Watch above via Fox News.

