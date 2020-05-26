White Woman Who Called Cops on Innocent Black Man & Falsely Claimed He Threatened Her Life in Viral Video Apologizes

A white woman named Amy Cooper has apologized after a viral video showed her calling police on Christian Cooper — a black man — and falsely claiming he was threatening her life.

It all started Monday morning when Mr. Cooper posted video of an encounter he had in Central Park with a woman who was violating park rules by failing to leash her dog. Christian Cooper described the encounter on Facebook, along with the video:

Central Park this morning: This woman’s dog is tearing through the plantings in the Ramble. ME: Ma’am, dogs in the Ramble have to be on the leash at all times. The sign is right there.

HER: The dog runs are closed. He needs his exercise.

ME: All you have to do is take him to the other side of the drive, outside the Ramble, and you can let him run off leash all you want.

HER: It’s too dangerous.

ME: Look, if you’re going to do what you want, I’m going to do what I want, but you’re not going to like it.

HER: What’s that?

ME (to the dog): Come here, puppy!

HER: He won’t come to you.

ME: We’ll see about that… I pull out the dog treats I carry for just for such intransigence. I didn’t even get a chance to toss any treats to the pooch before Karen scrambled to grab the dog. HER: DON’T YOU TOUCH MY DOG!!!!! That’s when I started video recording with my iPhone, and when her inner Karen fully emerged and took a dark turn…

Christian’s Sister Melody Cooper then posted the video on Twitter, writing “Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash.”

Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash. pic.twitter.com/3YnzuATsDm — Melody Cooper (@melodyMcooper) May 25, 2020

“Karen” is online slang that has gained in popularity recently, and is most broadly defined as a woman who wants to speak to a manager.

The video went viral, and the woman was soon identified as Amy Cooper. In fairly short order, the cocker spaniel rescue where she’d adopted her dog announced they had taken custody of the pooch — who was treated rather violently in the video — and her employer, Franklin Templeton Investments, released a statement announcing she’d been placed on administrative leave.

“We take these matters very seriously, and we do not condone racism of any kind. While we are in the process of investigating the situation, the employee involved has been put on administrative leave,” read the statement.

And on Tuesday, CNN reported that Amy Cooper has apologized, in a story that also helpfully notes “Amy Cooper and Christian Cooper are not related.”

Amy Cooper told CNN she wanted to “publicly apologize to everyone.”

“I’m not a racist. I did not mean to harm that man in any way,” she said, adding that she also didn’t mean any harm to the African American community.

Naturally, Ms. Cooper told CNN that she’s not racist, but “I think I was just scared,” adding “When you’re alone in the Ramble, you don’t know what’s happening. It’s not excusable, it’s not defensible.”

She also complained that because of the viral video, her “entire life is being destroyed right now.”

Mr. Cooper, on the other hand, was spared a potentially dangerous encounter with police who had been falsely told he was a threat. CNN also reported that when cops showed up, both unrelated Coopers were gone.

Mr. Cooper told CNN that he’d accept the apology “if it’s genuine and if she plans on keeping her dog on a leash in the Ramble going forward, then we have no issues with each other.”

Watch the video above via Christian Cooper.

