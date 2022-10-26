Second Woman Accuses Herschel Walker of Repeatedly Pressuring Abortion at Press Conference — With Tapes of Candidate

A second woman is accusing Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker of having an affair with her and pressuring her into getting an abortion when she became pregnant.

Noted attorney Gloria Allred held a press conference in Dallas on Wednesday to announce her representation of the unnamed woman, who alleges that the staunchly anti-abortion candidate had a relationship with her in the late 80s and 90s while he was still married.

This comes after Walker’s campaign was hit with a bombshell in recent weeks when one of Walker’s ex-girlfriends — the mother of one of his children — produced evidence indicating he paid for her to get an abortion.

In the online press conference, Allred presented evidence of her client’s relationship with Walker, which included a hotel room photo, a phone message, hotel receipts, and love notes signed with the letter “H.” Walker previously denied sending a “Get Well” card to his first abortion accuser by claiming he never signed cards with his first initial.

The conference also heard from the unnamed accuser, who said she was compelled to speak out after seeing Walker deny the accusation of pressuring his exes to have abortions.

“Herschel Walker says he is against women having abortions,” she said, “but he pressured me to have one.”

The woman claimed that she had a sexual relationship with Walker for years, wherein she expected him to divorce his wife so their liaison could carry on full time. Over the course of this fling, the woman came into a surprise pregnancy, and after speaking to Walker about it, “he encouraged me to have an abortion, and gave me the money to do so.”

She continued:

I went to a clinic in Dallas, but I simply couldn’t go through with it. I left the clinic in tears. When I told Herschel what had happened, he was upset, and said he was going to go back with me to the clinic the next day for me to have the abortion. He then drove me to the clinic the following day, and waited for hours in the parking lot until I came out. He then drove me to get medications and supplies as prescribed, and then drove me home. I was devastated because I felt I had been pressured into having an abortion. After the abortion, I felt Herschel began distancing himself from me. I fled Dallas within days after the abortion. I didn’t go back to even visit for the next 15 years because I was so traumatized by what Herschel put me through

The woman concluded by insisting that her claims are not politically-driven, and that voters should reject Walker on the grounds of political hypocrisy and moral failings.

“I am a registered independent and I voted for Donald Trump in both elections,” she said. “I do not believe that Herschel is morally fit to be a U.S. senator, and that is the reason why I am speaking out and providing proof.”

Watch above via The Recount.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com