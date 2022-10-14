‘That’s a Lie!’ Herschel Walker Confronted At Warnock Debate With Allegation He Paid For Abortion, Encouraged Another

Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker was confronted with his abortion scandal at a Senate debate and denied the allegations vociferously for the cameras.

The former football great is embroiled in a scandal in which he is alleged to have paid a woman — later identified as the mother of one of his children — to have an abortion and urged her to end the pregnancy that resulted in their shared child.

Walker faced off with incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in a televised debate for the hotly-contested race Friday night, and the abortion scandal came up within the first few minutes.

Walker was emphatic in his denial when co-moderator Buck Lanford asked him about it:

BUCK LANFORD: We turn now to the topic of abortion. We’re going to start with you, Mr. Walker. A week before this debate, a former girlfriend made a public accusation saying you paid for an abortion and that you encouraged her to have another. In an ABC News interview this week, you said that the accusations are, quote, all lies. For the voters watching tonight. Can you explain the circumstances surrounding these claims? You have 60 seconds. HERSCHEL WALKER: Well, as I said, that’s a lie! And you know what, most things I put, I put it in a book. One thing about my life is I’ve been very transparent, not like the senator. He’s hid things. But at the same time, I said, that’s a lie. And on abortion, you know, I’m a Christian. I believe in life. And I tell people this. Georgia is a state that respects life and I’ll be a senator that protects life. And I said that was a lie and I’m not backing down. And you have, Senator Warnock people that would do anything he say anything for his seat. But I’m not going to back down because this seat is too important to the Georgia people for me to back down right now.

Watch above via NewsNation.

