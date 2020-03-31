comScore

Yale Epidemiologist Rips NY Times ‘Journalistic Malpractice’ on Coronavirus, is Told to ‘Move Along’ By Reporter

By Tommy ChristopherMar 31st, 2020, 2:07 pm

Activist and Yale epidemiology Professor Gregg Gonsalves called out several New York Times reporters for “journalistic malpractice” in their reporting of President Donald Trump’s recent comments on coronavirus testing, and was dismissed by one Times scribe who told him to “move along.”

On Tuesday morning, Gonsalves tagged NYT reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Martin in a tweet lashing out at an article they co-authored with Mike Baker entitled “Trump Suggests Lack of Testing Is No Longer a Problem. Governors Disagree.”

The report detailed recent comments by Trump that he hadn’t heard about problems with testing recently, and the governors who “disagree” — or rather, agree with members of Trump’s own task force who say testing is not yet sufficient.

“This is journalistic malpractice. If we don’t have scale-up of testing, we will be in lock-down for months & months. There is no debate on this, why frame it like there is one? Next: Trump says earth flat, scientists say otherwise,” the professor wrote.


That tweet drew a rebuke from Martin, who wrote “you’re picking the wrong fight, move along”.

Prof. Gonsalves, a MacArthur fellow, did move along — into a thorough evisceration of the paper’s coronavirus political coverage.

According to (checks notes) Jonathan Martin of The New York Times, Gonsalves is correct, as Martin’s reporting clearly states “Many people who have symptoms of the virus are still finding it difficult to be tested, and many who have been tested are waiting more than a week to get results.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]aite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: