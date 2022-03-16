Zelensky Calls on Biden to ‘Be the Leader of the World’ in Speech to Congress: ‘I See No Sense in Life if it Can’t Stop the Deaths’

During his virtual address to Congress, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a direct appeal to President Joe Biden to “be the leader of the world.”

“President Biden, you are the leader of the nation, of your great nation. I wish you would be the leader of the world,” he added. “Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.”

Those remarks were followed by a standing ovation by members of Congress.

In his address, while he expressed appreciation for what the U.S. has done in response to the conflict, Zelensky reiterated his calls for a no-fly zone and for the United States to facilitate the Polish transfer of the Soviet-era MiG fighter jets, both of which the United States has refused to do so.

“You know that that they exist, you know you have them,” he said. “But they are on the ground, not in the Ukrainian sky, not defending the Ukrainian people.”

Zelensky also called for additional sanctions on Russia, including targeting members of the Kremlin.

The address featured a powerful video showing the Russian military targeting of civilian sites and the suffering of the Ukrainian people. This reportedly caused those in attendance to cry.

“Russia has attacked not just us, not just our land, not just our cities, it went on a brutal offensive against our values—basic human values,” said Zelensky.

He also compared what Ukraine has been facing to Pearl Harbor and 9/11.

“I see no sense in life if it can’t stop the deaths,” he said.

Watch above, via CNN.

