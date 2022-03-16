WATCH: Zelensky Receives a Thunderous Ovation from Congress Ahead of Historic Speech

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky received about a minute-long thunderous standing ovation from Congress ahead of his virtual address on Wednesday.

Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Zelensky reiterated his calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine and for aircraft, both of which the United States has rejected. He also called for additional sanctions against Russia.

“Russia has attacked not just us, not just our land, not just our cities, it went on a brutal offensive against our values—basic human values,” he said.

Zelensky also compared what Ukraine has been facing to Pearl Harbor and 9/11.

