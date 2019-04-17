AOC, Bill Barr, Trump, Kavanaugh, and Christine Blasey Ford Among This Year’s Time 100 Honorees

The 2019 Time 100 list is finally out.

Among the political and government figures featured on the list are Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Donald Trump, Attorney General Bill Barr, and special counsel Robert Mueller.

Barr’s entry was actually written by Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein, while Mueller’s was written by former Deputy AG Sally Yates.

One thing many people immediately noticed about the Time 100 list is that both Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford are on it.

Kavanaugh’s entry is written by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who praised his “resilience and commitment to public service” in the face of “unhinged partisanship and special interests.”

Blasey Ford’s is written by Senator Kamala Harris, who praised “her courage, in the face of those who wished to silence her” and how she “shined a spotlight on the way we treat survivors of sexual violence.”

Other honorees include Gayle King, Michelle Obama, New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern, Lady Gaga, and Fed chair Jerome Powell.

