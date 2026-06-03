Hunter Biden Fires Back at CNN’s Jake Tapper for ‘Attacking My Mom’

Hunter Biden took issue with Jake Tapper on Wednesday and accused the CNN host of “attacking my Mom,” former First Lady Jill Biden.

On Tuesday, CNN.com published an analysis/book review by Tapper about Jill Biden’s new memoir, View from the East Wing, which Tapper panned as a blinkered, if not “downright false” assessment of the cognitive state of her husband, Joe Biden, heading into the 2024 presidential election.

Tapper opened his piece by quoting from the former First Lady’s memoir:

“If you knew Joe Biden well, you’d know that if he actually got to the point where he wasn’t capable of doing the job, he would step down,” former first lady Jill Biden writes in her new memoir “View from the East Wing.” “Certainly, if he exhibited cognitive impairment, I would not hesitate to say so. His staff would not hesitate to say so. But he was nowhere near that point in the summer of 2024.” All of that is very difficult to believe, if not just downright false. First of all, this nation’s history is full of examples of politicians who considered themselves selfless and self-aware who refused to give up power, former President Joe Biden just being the most glaring example.

The CNN host took particular issue with Jill Biden’s claim that her husband “nowhere near” had “cognitive impairment” in the summer of 2024.

“Why the specific assertion that he was “nowhere near that point in the summer of 2024”? Tapper wrote. “How about the fall of 2024? How about 2025? How about today?”

He went on to rebut the former First Lady’s emphasis on her husband’s commitment to “his values, the same ones I grew up with.”

“The issue was never about whether he was good, wise, or had the same values,” Tapper responded. “It was about his ability to run for president, to win the campaign, and to serve as president.”

In response, Hunter Biden wrote a post on X, accusing Tapper of being “focused on attacking my Mom”:

So let me get this straight. Jake Tapper is focused on attacking my Mom. Jared and Ivanka are building a private island paradise on Albanian protected land. Don Jr married the daughter of Epstein’s banker, and a startup his fund backs just got a record $620M Pentagon loan.… — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) June 3, 2026

When asked for comment regarding Hunter Biden’s post, a CNN spokesperson defended Tapper’s review of View from the East Wing. “The analysis piece speaks for itself,” the spokesperson said.

Last year, Tapper and Alex Thompson of Axios co-authored a book titled Original Sin, which documented the lengths the former president’s staff would go to shield his cognitive shortcomings from the public, and even White House staff. During a debate with Donald Trump in June 2024, Joe Biden infamously crashed out in spectacular fashion, at one point declaring, “We finally beat Medicare.” It was the beginning of the end of Biden’s reelection bid, as he withdrew from the race the following month.

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