‘Hatred in Her Eyes!’ Trump Suddenly Starts Berating CNN’s Kaitlan Collins During Fiery Oval Office Q&A

President Donald Trump started berating CNN’s Kaitlan Collins while answering a question from another reporter in the Oval Office on Wednesday.

Trump’s attack on Collins came shortly after he was asked why he “decided to drop the Anti-Weaponization fund” that the Department of Justice was supposed to drop after the president settled a $10 billion lawsuit he had brought against the IRS.

“So, I love it. I think it’s so important…What happened to great people, great American people, the way they were victimized, the way they were savaged, you have suicides, they killed themselves. They were bankrupt,” replied Trump. “They were weaponized by the Biden administration, by a bunch of thugs, including Obama people. And like nobody’s probably ever been. I mean, I can think of maybe two instances in this country where they’ve had it to somewhere that extent. I’m not even sure if it was so much. They were put in jail for long periods of time. They were accused of things that never happened. They had prosecutors that were radical lunatics, and their lives were destroyed. And frankly, we had a lawsuit that-, against us on the, you know, on the weaponization where the judge, a radical left judge, ruled against it. And we’ll see how that all works out. But a radical left judge ruled against it.”

He continued:

But these people, their lives have been destroyed. Their families have been destroyed — many of them. I’m not just talking about a few people. Many have been destroyed, many of them. I’m not just talking about a few people. Many of them. I’m one of them, I look, they raided my house, Mar-a-Lago. That never happened. Nobody ever thought of anything like that. It turned out that it was a total fake. Everything about it was fake and corrupt. We have all the information here. The good advantage that sitting here is we can get information that you wouldn’t get by-, what we have and what we are going to be showing over the coming weeks and months you’re not even going to believe. Some of you will believe it, like CNN will believe is because they knew what was going on. They’re crooked as hell. CNN’s a very corrupt organization, but-, with a corrupt reporter standing right there. Never smiles. You never-, she’s a young, beautiful woman. Never smiles, I never see a smile off her face, I see her standing there with hatred in her eyes. She has hatred because we have borders, because we have a strong military, because we cut our taxes, because we do things that everybody wanted. And then we win our election in a massive landslide. We win 87% of the counties in this country. Nobody’s ever heard of a thing like that. And that’s because we’re doing the right job. And we took a detour down to Iran because we can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon under any circumstances. We can’t let that happen. So the reporters should be happy. They shouldn’t be unhappy. They should be very happy. Because you know what we’re doing? We’re saving our country.

In a statement obtained by Mediaite, a CNN spokesperson said, “Kaitlan Collins is an exceptional journalist, reporting every day from the White House and the field with real depth and tenacity. She skillfully brings that reporting to the anchor chair and CNN platforms every day, which audiences around the world know they can trust.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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