Canadian Politician Gets Raked Across Coals for Tweeting His Wife Shoveling Snow After 19 Hour Hospital Shift

By Jackson RichmanJan 10th, 2022, 1:43 pm
 

Jon Reyes of Manitoba, whose wife shoveled snow after 12-hour hospital shift

A Canadian politician has come under fire after posting a photo of his wife shoveling snow following a 12-hour hospital shift.

“Even after a 12 hour night shift at the hospital last night, my wife still has the energy to shovel the driveway. God bless her and all our frontliners. Time to make her some breakfast,” tweeted Jon Reyes, a member of the Legislative Assembly of Manitoba and the Minister Manitoba Economic Development and Jobs, on Saturday.

The tweet started a storm of rebukes.

Reyes’ wife, Cynthia Reyes, tweeted in her husband’s defense: “All I wanted to do was shovel!”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: