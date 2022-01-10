A Canadian politician has come under fire after posting a photo of his wife shoveling snow following a 12-hour hospital shift.

“Even after a 12 hour night shift at the hospital last night, my wife still has the energy to shovel the driveway. God bless her and all our frontliners. Time to make her some breakfast,” tweeted Jon Reyes, a member of the Legislative Assembly of Manitoba and the Minister Manitoba Economic Development and Jobs, on Saturday.

Even after a 12 hour night shift at the hospital last night, my wife still has the energy to shovel the driveway. God bless her and all our frontliners. Time to make her some breakfast. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/91vahySLqO — Jon Reyes (@jonreyes204) January 8, 2022

The tweet started a storm of rebukes.

“her hands look like this so mine can look like this” pic.twitter.com/hUxRUfQlHe — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) January 9, 2022

What is this trash https://t.co/G3DNN21OYG — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) January 9, 2022

I’m not sure, but I bet she would’ve preferred to come home to an already shoveled driveway after that 12-hour shift. https://t.co/PHPRikyR7X — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 10, 2022

Jon wife running on fumes shoveling snow Jon: pic.twitter.com/lkyGWWoq2o https://t.co/9UkwWViAKB — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) January 9, 2022

time for her to call a divorce lawyer https://t.co/44JDMqEleO — shauna (@goldengateblond) January 10, 2022

Wow. This is outrageous. Why would you make her breakfast? She’s perfectly capable. https://t.co/ExMCAsXg1m — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 9, 2022

Do you enjoy sleeping on the sofa https://t.co/oYCxl9IY6T — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) January 10, 2022

and you took a pic instead of helping her … heterosexuality is terrifying https://t.co/EXvmrlbDWZ — matt (@mattxiv) January 9, 2022

You are a disgrace to manhood. https://t.co/8ZmBLxQYS3 — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) January 10, 2022

Reyes’ wife, Cynthia Reyes, tweeted in her husband’s defense: “All I wanted to do was shovel!”

All I wanted to do was shovel! 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/dlGyMnZV0r — Cynthia B Reyes (@CynBReyes204) January 9, 2022

