CBS Chicago Fact Checks Ivanka Trump For Claim About ‘Inner City’ Violence

By Morgan PhillipsAug 6th, 2019, 5:31 pm

CBS Chicago fact checked the president’s daughter and aide Ivanka Trump after she made a claim that seven had died near a playground in the Windy City.

“We mustn’t become numb to the violence faced by inner city communities every day,” said Trump.

CBS Chicago pointed out that Trump’s tweet implied that the seven died all in one shooting. It turned out that the seven dead and 46 wounded took place over a series of shootings throughout the weekend.

The mass shooting Trump referred to occurred at Douglas Park around 1:20 AM Sunday morning. Seven were shot and wounded. Another shooting in the same Lawndale neighborhood resulted in one death and seven more were shot. A third shooting resulted in two women being shot and wounded, all within the same night and same neighborhood.

The city’s total weekend shootings overall left seven dead and 46 wounded. Trump had said “7 dead and 52 wounded near a playground,” taking into account only one of the shootings which had left seven wounded.

