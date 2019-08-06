CBS Chicago Fact Checks Ivanka Trump For Claim About ‘Inner City’ Violence

CBS Chicago fact checked the president’s daughter and aide Ivanka Trump after she made a claim that seven had died near a playground in the Windy City.

“We mustn’t become numb to the violence faced by inner city communities every day,” said Trump.

With 7 dead and 52 wounded near a playground in the Windy City- and little national outrage or media coverage- we mustn’t become numb to the violence faced by inner city communities every day. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 6, 2019

CBS Chicago pointed out that Trump’s tweet implied that the seven died all in one shooting. It turned out that the seven dead and 46 wounded took place over a series of shootings throughout the weekend.

.@IvankaTrump: Your tweet implies that Chicago’s weekend violence took place in one shooting. That’s not true. The shooting near the playground happened at 1:20 a.m. We went to the neighborhood, here’s what we learned: https://t.co/wLzG1b9aGd https://t.co/O2UBrRCEON — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) August 6, 2019

The mass shooting Trump referred to occurred at Douglas Park around 1:20 AM Sunday morning. Seven were shot and wounded. Another shooting in the same Lawndale neighborhood resulted in one death and seven more were shot. A third shooting resulted in two women being shot and wounded, all within the same night and same neighborhood.

The city’s total weekend shootings overall left seven dead and 46 wounded. Trump had said “7 dead and 52 wounded near a playground,” taking into account only one of the shootings which had left seven wounded.

CBS Chicago wrote a lengthier fact check you can read here.

[Photo by Dominique Jacovides/Getty Images]

