CNBC Brutally Mocked Over Article Comically Describing Struggles of Those Earning $400K a Year

Social media users relentlessly mocked a CNBC article that argued families earning $400,000 a year — the income level at which President Joe Biden says he’d begin any tax increases — “aren’t exactly living large.”

A passage from the article — written by “wealth reporter” Robert Frank and entitled “Biden defines $400,000 a year as ‘wealthy’: Here’s what that buys in a big city” — was posted to Twitter this week, and quickly went viral.

I’m convinced these people have no idea what struggle is like. pic.twitter.com/MotT46RqPC — Dr. Mansa Keita (@rasmansa) March 19, 2021

That passage indicates that the article isn’t new, but was written during the 2020 presidential campaign:

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says his tax hikes would only affect the wealthy — defining that as those who make more than $400,000 a year. But according to a financial planning analysis, families making $400,000 a year aren’t exactly living large — especially in major cities. A family of four with $400,000 a year in income is more likely to drive a Toyota and take staycations than drive a Lambo and fly first class.

But the article has a current peg by virtue of President Biden’s remarks earlier this week in an interview with George Stephanopoulos, in which he said “anybody making more than $400,000 a year will see a small to significant tax increase,” and anyone making less would pay no additional federal tax.

The mockery was consistent and brutal, as blue-checks picked apart that passage, and others — just like it was when the article was first published.

an annual household income of $400,000 puts one in the top 2 percent of households! no you aren’t a billionaire or multi-millionaire but that doesn’t mean you aren’t very affluent. https://t.co/aaevSJ7mFD — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) March 19, 2021

Hate to break it to everyone, but if you go on “modest vacations” SEVERAL WEEKS a year you’re not middle class. https://t.co/UKorPNKuB5 — Brock E.W. Turner (@BrockEWTurner) October 6, 2020

I am willing to “struggle” at $400k per year for the next decade, in case anyone is trying to run the experiment. I promise to give honest feedback https://t.co/XOt340cVWE — G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) March 19, 2021

CNBC now running parody accounts, SMDH https://t.co/eINiw1FyTe — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) October 6, 2020

I *hate* stories like this. which bring out the inner sans culottes in me. The people who write them have no clue what it’s like to live on median household income or less. You *are* wealthy if you make $400K a year, even in New York City or LA, etc. https://t.co/ZoOAwlCb2K — Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) October 6, 2020

when you think you’re making the case against tax hikes on the wealthy, but really you’re making a viral argument for why those taxes should be hiked IMMEDIATELY https://t.co/g4hbcSm65C — Taniel (@Taniel) March 19, 2021

lotta room between “own a Toyota/staycation” and “Lambo and fly first class” and both of which are better off than vast majority. https://t.co/XzhtWedwjB — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) March 19, 2021

Yeah I dunno … I might get hit by the Biden tax hike and I own a Toyota and I consider myself very fortunate in life. https://t.co/qK7QIDehUi — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) March 19, 2021

we don’t need to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and also $400k ain’t shit https://t.co/GZzGave86V — Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) March 20, 2021

Meanwhile at 150K in most places all the needs of a family of 4 are met. At 250K most of the wants are too. Not being able to afford a 100K car & a 500K home plus private school isn’t struggling at all. https://t.co/A8jMvyqDHB — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) March 20, 2021

