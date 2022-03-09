Comedian Blaire Erskine Breaks Down in Tears in Video Detailing Threats from ‘Unhinged F*cking People’

Comedian Blaire Erskine broke down in a video she posted on Tuesday night, decrying what she called “unhinged f*cking people” trolling her.

Erskine, who rose to fame in 2020 mocking Trump supporters and those opposed to wearing masks amid the coronavirus pandemic, recently called out comedian and activist Anthony Walker for soliciting donations so he could, as Erskine put it, “go to Ukraine to kill Russians, ‘to f*ck up Russians’” amid Russia’s military invasion of the Eastern European country.

In her video on Tuesday night, Erskine, a writer for Jimmy Kimmel Live, can be seen crying. She begins with the following:

I am really sorry to be even making this because no one likes to see, f*cking, like, the last thing anybody wants to see is a White woman crying on social media and I get that. But the fact that the past several days I’ve gotten a lot of messages from unhinged f*cking people saying things like “I’m going to regret, you know, making certain posts” or that “something’s coming my way” and that “it’s a good thing that I’m an attention whore because I’m about to get a lot of attention.” Saying things like “you’re going to rape me to teach me a lesson.” All because I f*cking made a few posts about a guy who I feel is using the war in Ukraine as a way to grow his following and I stand behind that.

Calling out Walker by name and his calls for donations, Erskine said, “That’s not how any of this is supposed to be working. There are legitimate organizations you can donate to and the only reason that I care so much is because my husband is from Ukraine and he has family over there and it’s personal.” She noted that she is awaiting a response from him which she has yet to receive.

Erskine said that she “reached out to Twitter” and Instagram only to be, as she put it, “told that none of the things, the really scary things these people are saying violate, you know, policy.”

Erskine went on to say:

And it’s f*cked up. People should not be alone. And to threaten someone’s, you know, life, you know, threaten someone with rape, threaten someone in any sort of way. And it’s crazy that nothing warranted it and I’m just f*cking pissed off that women, like, just, like, cannot be safe anywhere. And this is so stupid. Like, I’m a very privileged White lady online who’s been incredibly lucky and, you know, I should not be f***ing complaining. It’s just, like, f*cking, I’m just, I’m f*cking pissed. And I just wanted to make this to say that if a woman is online and she’s complaining about men and women who are harassing her and saying really scary f*cking things, do not tell her to ignore them. Help her. Report those people. Like, never tell a woman to be quiet about someone who is harassing her. It does not help. It doesn’t help. It doesn’t do anything. Those people should be called out and humiliated. And it’s f*cked up that anybody’s first response would be “Oh just ignore the haters.” They’re not haters. They’re people who are threatening to hurt and rape me for having a goddamn opinion. And if you work for Instagram or Facebook or Twitter, whatever the f*ck, like, do something because … I’m lucky to have a platform to help me out, but other women do not. This is just a f*cked up situation. Happy International Women’s Day!

