Elon Musk Mocks Kathy Griffin After Banning Her from Twitter: ‘Suspended for Impersonating a Comedian’

By Jackson RichmanNov 7th, 2022, 9:15 am
 
CARINA JOHANSEN/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

New Twitter owner Elon Musk mocked comedian Kathy Griffin after suspending her Twitter account.

Griffin was suspended for impersonating Musk in protest of the company’s new policy for giving a blue-verified check to users.

“Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended,” tweeted Musk on Sunday. “Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning. This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue.”

“Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark,” he added.

Newsmax host Benny Johnson tweeted a screenshot showing Griffin’s account suspended and added the caption, “BREAKING: @KathyGriffinhas been permanently suspended from Twitter for impersonating @ElonMusk.” Johnson showed screenshots of Griffin’s posts on Mastodon.

“Actually, she was suspended for impersonating a comedian,” replied Musk.

“But if she really wants her account back, she can have it ,” he added. “For $8.”

According to new Twitter rules rolled out on Monday, “You may not impersonate individuals, groups, or organizations to mislead, confuse, or deceive others, nor use a fake identity in a manner that disrupts the experience of others on Twitter.”

