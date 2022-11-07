Elon Musk Mocks Kathy Griffin After Banning Her from Twitter: ‘Suspended for Impersonating a Comedian’

New Twitter owner Elon Musk mocked comedian Kathy Griffin after suspending her Twitter account.

Griffin was suspended for impersonating Musk in protest of the company’s new policy for giving a blue-verified check to users.

“Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended,” tweeted Musk on Sunday. “Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning. This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue.”

“Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark,” he added.

Newsmax host Benny Johnson tweeted a screenshot showing Griffin’s account suspended and added the caption, “BREAKING: @KathyGriffinhas been permanently suspended from Twitter for impersonating @ElonMusk.” Johnson showed screenshots of Griffin’s posts on Mastodon.

“Actually, she was suspended for impersonating a comedian,” replied Musk.

“But if she really wants her account back, she can have it ,” he added. “For $8.”

According to new Twitter rules rolled out on Monday, “You may not impersonate individuals, groups, or organizations to mislead, confuse, or deceive others, nor use a fake identity in a manner that disrupts the experience of others on Twitter.”

