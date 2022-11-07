‘You Have No Discipline’: Ben Shapiro Blasts Trump for Mocking DeSantis as ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’

Conservative pundit Ben Shapiro blasted former President Donald Trump for calling Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

During a Saturday rally in Pennsylvania, referring to polling, Trump said, “There it is, Trump at 71. Ron DeSanctimonious at 10 percent.”

Shapiro posted on Twitter on Monday:

“A few points on ‘Ron DeSanctimonious”:

1. Terrible branding.

2. Reminding everyone you have no discipline by attacking a top gubernatorial candidate popular with the base two days before an election and a week before launching a comeback campaign is…an interesting strategy.

— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 7, 2022

Trump’s nickname for the Florida governor and Shapiro’s tweet come as Trump is reportedly set to announce a 2024 comeback for the White House shortly following Tuesday’s midterms. DeSantis reportedly won’t run in 2024 if Trump decides to run, as many are predicting.

According to Vanity Fair‘s Gabriel Sherman:

Sources told me DeSantis recently indicated to donors that he would not challenge Trump for the Republican nomination. “He’s led them to believe he will not run if Trump does,” a Republican briefed on the donor conversations told me. Another source told me DeSantis’s calculus is that, at age 44, he can easily wait until the next presidential cycle, so why risk a brutal primary fight against a pugilist like Trump? “He can walk into the presidency in 2028 without pissing off Trump or Florida,” the source said.

