JUST IN: Putin Loyalist Publicly Admits to Interfering in Past and PRESENT U.S. Elections

On the eve of the midterm elections, Russian businessman and Vladimir Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed he’s interfered in U.S. elections in the past and plans to do so in the future.

Prigozhin’s comments were posted to Russia’s Facebook equivalent, VKontakte in response to a request for comment from a media outlet on election interference in the U.S.

“I will answer you very subtly and delicately, and I apologize, I will allow a certain ambiguity. Gentlemen, we interfered, we interfere, and we will interfere,” he wrote on Monday, according to a CNN report.

Prigozhin also made an odd comment about removing “both kidneys and the liver at once.

“Carefully, precisely, surgically, and in our own way, as we know how. During our pinpoint operations, we will remove both kidneys and the liver at once” he wrote. His comments were released through his Concord catering company.

Reuters first reported on Prigozhin and his elections interference post:

Prigozhin, who is often referred to as “Putin’s chef” because his catering company operates Kremlin contracts, has been formally accused of sponsoring Russia-based “troll farms” that seek to influence U.S. politics. In July, the U.S. State Department offered a reward of up to $10 million for information on Prigozhin in connection with “engagement in U.S. election interference”. He has been hit by U.S., British and European Union sanctions.

Prigozhin also founded the Wagner mercenary group, which has been heavily involved in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He admitted his connection to the controversial group in September.

“I cleaned the old weapons myself, sorted out the bulletproof vests myself and found specialists who could help me with this. From that moment, on 1 May 2014, a group of patriots was born, which later came to be called the Wagner Battalion,” the Putin ally said through a statement.

