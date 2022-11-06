Elon Musk Cracks Down on Impersonation Accounts After Kathy Griffin, Other Blue Checks Change Profiles To Mock Him

New Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced Sunday that Twitter will immediately ban users who are impersonating others, instead of the previous policy of warning accused impersonators. The change comes as multiple users changed details on their profiles to mimic Musk’s account or other high-profile accounts, mostly in response to Musk’s pending implementation of Twitter’s new subscriber-only verification program.

Based on social media posts and screenshots on Sunday, several users who changed their account’s usernames to appear like Musk’s, including comedian Kathy Griffin. Several of those accounts, including Griffin’s, appear to have been suspended after.

“Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended,” Musk tweeted on Sunday evening. “Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning.

“This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue,” Musk added.

Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022

Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning. This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022

Further, Musk added, any verified users that change their name will temporarily lose their blue checkmarks.

Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022

Musk has clarified in further tweets that this change will not affect users using pseudonyms and he will not make exceptions for anyone, such as Hollywood celebrities.

No problem to use a pseudonym. The high-level principle is just that verified users can’t engage in malicious deception. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

No exceptions — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022

Many users took the announcement as a direct reaction to several users that impersonated Musk over the weekend. Users shared screenshots of accounts that changed everything but their handle to match Musk’s account’s current bio and then were suspended afterwards.

Comedian and anti-Trump critic Kathy Griffin was used as one example, and according to a social post from an account on Mastodon, doing so was the reason her account was recently suspended.

Too many blue checks signing up as @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/LSDbDAPBPw — Carla ‘Bluechecked’ Marinucci (@cmarinucci) November 7, 2022

Kathy Griffin was impersonating Elon Musk with her verified Twitter account. Her account has been suspended. pic.twitter.com/g8kDIWFxNJ — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 6, 2022

LOLLLLL.

I admittedly wondered how Musk would deal with an influx of impersonation.

What a wonderful way to find out the answer. https://t.co/ExtwQh8Ops — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 7, 2022

Elon Musk's Twitter has locked Kathy Griffin's Twitter account. Because he believes in absolute free speech.™ pic.twitter.com/GHmO4qcSc4 — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) November 7, 2022

Just getting real with you. The reason I didn't change my Twitter name to "Elon Musk" and Tweet snark is I thought the odds were very high he'd have a temper tantrum and start suspending people. Guess I was right, huh @kathygriffin? — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) November 6, 2022

Some users tweeted some of his tweets side-by-side with apparent impersonators, or accused Musk of hypocrisy over his past remarks about free speech and comedy on the website.

That was a fun week pic.twitter.com/VxfwkwCK0E — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) November 6, 2022

Apparently @elonmusk has a limit to what is acceptable free speech. pic.twitter.com/Z0KRhVnfK9 — Notorious TDB is not paying to keep her blue check (@TinaDesireeBerg) November 4, 2022

“Sorry to be a free speech absolutist.” pic.twitter.com/FCsVUXk386 — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) November 6, 2022

Fresh off the meme presses: pic.twitter.com/MAE920ytXh — Shady Fella (@drewblagrim) November 6, 2022

Do you know about Halloween names or are you just killing off bits of this place’s culture but by bit https://t.co/pTi7dPbN0w — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) November 7, 2022

I once interviewed Elon Musk for a piece in @TheAtlantic and the quote he gave me is, well, spot-on: https://t.co/OZjoJWxVat https://t.co/K64UUFrlOe pic.twitter.com/2tq8qqnmwp — Scott Nover (@ScottNover) November 6, 2022

Other critics took the announcement as further proof that Musk’s changes to verification on Twitter will cause more issues than good.

if only there was some way to discern which accounts were parody and which accounts were real. Some sort of symbol you could attach to a person’s profile so everyone would know that was the actual person. I wonder https://t.co/HpCMqtfzMd pic.twitter.com/w9qNXWvXyi — 🍂Imani Gandied Yams🍂 (@AngryBlackLady) November 6, 2022

Some conservatives and free-speech advocates also criticized Musk for advocating for permanent suspensions of users.

I thought we didn’t do permanent suspensions anymore 😑 — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) November 6, 2022

THEN BRING BACK THE PEOPLE WHO HAD BEEN KICKED OFF THIS PLATFORM BEFORE IT WAS PURCHASED BY AN AFRICAN AMERICAN BUSINESS LEADER! — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) November 7, 2022

In apparent response to those criticisms, Musk tweeted, “My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk,” referring to the account @ElonJet, which is run by a college student and posts tweets tracking the activity of Musk’s private jet using publicly-available data.

My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

Musk’s announcement is the latest development in a chaotic weekend for Twitter, which started with significant layoffs of its staff on Friday. That was followed by an accelerated rollout of the expanded Twitter Blue subscription program, which all verified users will have to join in order to gain or retain a verified checkmark on the website.

The changes were already declared in updates to the iOS edition of the app on Saturday, but by Sunday, Twitter reportedly decided to delay changes to verification until after Election Day.

Critics of Musk believe his changes to Twitter will result in disastrous results to content on the social network and rise in the spread of disinformation, especially right before midterm elections across the United States conclude on Tuesday.

In the mist of that, Musk has blamed “activists” for Twitter’s declining revenue and fleeing advertisers, although some of those advertisers have reportedly put the blame on Musk’s actions.

Following his announcement of verification policy, Musk made further tweets highlighting what he believes his changes can do for Twitter and society as a whole. “Widespread verification will democratize journalism & empower the voice of the people,” he tweeted Sunday.

Widespread verification will democratize journalism & empower the voice of the people — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022

“Twitter user numbers have increased significantly around the world since the deal was announced,” he also claimed in another tweet, “And these are very early days. As Twitter becomes by far the most reliable source of truth, it will be indispensable.”

Twitter user numbers have increased significantly around the world since the deal was announced. And these are very early days. As Twitter becomes by far the most reliable source of truth, it will be indispensable. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

