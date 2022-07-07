Fox News’ Trace Gallagher Claims Covid Misinformation Banned on Social Media ‘All Turned Out to Be Accurate’

The Covid misinformation banned by social media platforms like Twitter “all turned out to be accurate,” as far as Trace Gallagher is concerned.

Gallagher guest-hosted Thursday’s edition of The Story on Fox News, where he spoke with Dave Rubin. Rubin was recently suspended by Twitter after he tweeted a screenshot of a tweet from Jordan Peterson that referred to actor Elliot Page by his former name, Ellen. Rubin was only reinstated after he deleted the tweet.

“All I did is call out Twitter for banning Dr. Jordan Peterson, who is I’d say the leading public speaker in the world,” said Rubin. “But you know, if you say anything related to any of this gender insanity that we’re all going through, they can give you the boot. So, I am temporarily back on, but it is by the grace of the Twitter gods, I suppose, that I can waste time on that little device.”

Gallagher responded by claiming the suspension was reminiscent of Twitter’s attempts to combat misinformation and disinformation about Covid-19.

“Remember when they were banning people for the Covid stuff and just how wrong they were?” the anchor said. “You couldn’t say anything about Covid. Oh, my god. It was misinformation, disinformation. It all turned out to be accurate and here they are doing the same thing.”

Gallagher did not elaborate.

Like other social media companies, Twitter struggled to contain the spread of inaccurate information about the virus and the vaccine, about which some people spread wild and unsubstantiated claims.

