Jordan Petersen Says He’d ‘Rather Die’ Than Delete Tweet That Earned Twitter Suspension

Jordan Peterson said he would “rather die” than delete a tweet about actor Elliot Page that got him suspended from his Twitter account.

In a video for Daily Wire, which signed Peterson to a podcast deal after his Twitter suspension, Peterson addressed the “irritated tweet” and said he stands by the controversial statement.

In the original tweet, Peterson said Page “just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician.” Elliott Page previously went by Ellen Page, and announced his transition in 2020.

“Remember when pride was a sin? And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician,” Peterson tweeted.

Twitter informed the conservative author that he had violated their “hateful conduct” policy and would need to remove the tweet to be granted access to his account again.

In the Daily Wire message, Peterson said he has no intention of ever deleting the tweet.

I’ve essentially been banned from Twitter as a consequence. I say banned, although technically I have been suspended, but the suspension will not be lifted unless I delete the “hateful” tweet in question and I would rather die than do that and hopefully it will not come to that, although who the hell knows in these increasingly strange days.

“Up yours, woke moralists,” he later said, adding that he did not promote harassment nor violence through his tweet.

Peterson has an odd relationship with Twitter. He announced last month he was quitting the platform and having his staff change his password following another tweet that earned swift backlash. Peterson referred to plus-sized model Yumi Nu as “not beautiful” after she was on the cover of Sports Illustrated. He was equally defiant against critics then.

“Not everyone’s a genius,” he said at the time on his daughter’s podcast. “Not everyone’s Picasso. Not everyone’s young and healthy. Not everyone is a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. Period. And fuck you if you don’t like it.”

