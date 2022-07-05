Twitter Suspends Dave Rubin After Denouncing Jordan Peterson’s Suspension From Platform – And Deadnaming Elliot Page

Dave Rubin has been suspended from Twitter after violating its hate speech guidelines.

Rubin decried the Twitter suspension of psychologist Jordan Peterson, who posted in a June 22 tweet about actor Elliot Page, who is a transgender man.

“Remember when pride was a sin? And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician,” he tweeted, deadnaming the actor.

Twitter’s hateful conduct policy states, “You may not promote violence against or directly attack or threaten other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease. We also do not allow accounts whose primary purpose is inciting harm towards others on the basis of these categories.”

It also states, “We prohibit targeting others with repeated slurs, tropes or other content that intends to dehumanize, degrade or reinforce negative or harmful stereotypes about a protected category. This includes targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals.”

Prominent conservative commentator Ben Shapiro posted on Twitter on Tuesday a screenshot of Rubin being informed of his suspension. Alongside the screenshot was a statement by Rubin about the move.

BTW, there is literally no way to make a factual statement about this issue if that tweet gets me suspended. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 5, 2022

In a statement, Rubin slammed the suspension and expressed hope that Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s pending acquisition of Twitter is completed.

I have been suspended by Twitter for posting a screenshot of Jordan Peterson’s tweet which got he himself suspended. While it is unclear how I broke their terms of service, it is clear that they are breaking their fiduciary responsibility to their shareholders by letting a bunch of Woke activists run the company. I hope Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter goes through so he can blow up their servers and humanity can move past this pervasive, twisted, self-imposed mental institution.

