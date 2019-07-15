Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines on Monday was one of few members of Congress to unabashedly defend President Donald Trump’s racist Twitter rant.

“Montanans are sick and tired of listening to anti-American, anti-Semite, radical Democrats trash our country and our ideals. This is America,” said Daines. “We’re the greatest country in the world.”

“I stand with Donald Trump,” he concluded.

Montanans are sick and tired of listening to anti-American, anti-Semite, radical Democrats trash our country and our ideals. This is America. We’re the greatest country in the world. I stand with @realdonaldtrump. 🇺🇸 — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) July 15, 2019

Another Republican who defended the president was Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland. Harris said the president “could’ve meant go back to the district that they came from or the neighborhood they came from.”

Republicans have remained largely silent on the issue, but a handful have condemned the president’s tweets. Rep. Mike Turner, Rep. Will Hurd, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Sen. Susan Collins, Sen. Tim Scott, Rep. Elise Stefanik, Rep. Pete Olsen, Rep. Fred Upton, Sen. Pat Toomey, Rep. Lloyd Smucker, Sen. Rob Portman, and Sen. Mitt Romney have released statements calling out the president’s words in his “go back to where you came from” series of tweets as racist.

[Photo by Larry French/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com