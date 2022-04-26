Wallace Beats Prime, Awful Owens | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Nicolle Wallace

Nicolle Wallace’s Deadline: White House scored a solid 1.172 million total viewers on Friday afternoon, an average of her two hours from 4 to 6 p.m.

Wallace’s total beat out some of her network’s prime time hosts, including Joy Reid, who brought in 1.079 million total viewers. Wallace was just edged out by Chris Hayes, who pulled in 1.175 million total viewers.

Wallace, however, managed to top Hayes in the key 25-54 age demographic. Wallace brought 108,000 demo viewers, while Hayers brought in 107,000.

Reid beat both hosts in the demo, with a very close 109,000 demo viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show.

As for the three networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

• CNN: 570,000

• Fox News: 1.69 million

• MSNBC: 842,000

25-54 Demo:

• CNN: 127,000

• Fox News: 285,000

• MSNBC: 90,000

