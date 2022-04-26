Wallace Beats Prime, Awful Owens | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room

MEDIA WINNER:
Nicolle Wallace
Nicolle Wallace’s Deadline: White House scored a solid 1.172 million total viewers on Friday afternoon, an average of her two hours from 4 to 6 p.m.
Wallace’s total beat out some of her network’s prime time hosts, including Joy Reid, who brought in 1.079 million total viewers. Wallace was just edged out by Chris Hayes, who pulled in 1.175 million total viewers.
Wallace, however, managed to top Hayes in the key 25-54 age demographic. Wallace brought 108,000 demo viewers, while Hayers brought in 107,000.
Reid beat both hosts in the demo, with a very close 109,000 demo viewers.
Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show.
As for the three networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.
As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.
Total viewers:
• CNN: 570,000
• Fox News: 1.69 million
• MSNBC: 842,000
25-54 Demo:
• CNN: 127,000
• Fox News: 285,000
• MSNBC: 90,000
MEDIA LOSER:
Candace Owens
Candace Owens believes hospitals and the federal government intentionally killed Covid patients to drive up numbers.
The wild conspiracy theory came while Owens spoke with Charlie Kirk during a stop on TPUSA’s ‘Educate Don’t Mandate’ Tour.
“I’m a big believer that they intentionally killed people in hospitals during Covid,” Owens flatly stated.
“There was no question that they colluded to kill American citizens so they could fluff numbers and say that people died from COVID,” Owens said. “So, from top to bottom, yes, our government wanted people to die. There’s no question. Because it fed the narrative.”
“But we have criminals and, like I said, drug cartel leaders that are running our government and it’s despicable. I will not mince words when it comes to those awful human beings,” she said.
These comments went beyond the usual brand of Candace Owens conspiracy theory kookery, and past her past irresponsible statements. This is dangerous and unstable lunacy.
Oh look, she was right about something, after all. Not mincing words about people being absolutely awful really does have its merits!
