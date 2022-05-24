Influential Winners, Massive Error, GA Outrage, Russian Anger | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Oprah Winfrey, David Zaslav,

Joe Rogan

Three major media figures made it onto the annual Time 100 Most Influential People list this year.

Viral podcaster Joe Rogan, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO and President David Zaslav, and media mogul Oprah Winfrey all made the list of 100 most influential as the only 2022 honorees who are primarily in the media business.

Rogan is in the “Leaders” category of the list, in between Vice Premier of the People’s Republic of China Sun Chunlan, and President of the United States Joe Biden, along with other major figures like Russian President Vladimir Putin, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Both Oprah and Zaslav are under the Titans heading on the list, alongside Apple CEO Tim Cook, actress Michelle Yeoh, and matriarch of the Kardashian marketing empire Kris Jenner.

New York Times columnist and podcaster Kara Swisher wrote about podcast “pioneer” Rogan, Chip and Joanna Gaines described their boss Zaslave as “the titan next door,” and former First Lady Michelle Obama wrote that Oprah connecting with something “validates” it, and “no matter where you go, everyone knows her name.”

Being primarily a media figure isn’t a big plus in popular opinion these days. So in the rarefied air of the Most Influential list, these three stand out even more.