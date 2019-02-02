Kamala Harris Spox Fires Back at Don Jr. for Northam Jab: ‘Your Dad Said Nazis Were Very Fine People’

Kamala Harris‘s spokeswoman fired back at Donald Trump Jr. on Saturday after the president’s son mocked the senator’s previous support for Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.

Harris, who recently announced her 2020 presidential run, called on Northam to resign Friday after a racist photo was unearthed from his 1984 yearbook.

After she called on the fellow Democrat to resign, Don Jr. unearthed his own photo: a screenshot of an awkward tweet from Harris praising Northam back in 2017 for standing up to bigotry (Don Jr.’s screenshot cropped out the date):

Well this is awkward & didn’t age well at all. pic.twitter.com/H9v7qK5ZWm — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 2, 2019

Lily Adams, the communications director for Harris, responded to Don Jr. in a tweet noting that his father, President Donald Trump, said that there were “very fine people” on both sides of the deadly 2017 white supremacist march in Charlottesville.

Your dad said nazis were very fine people. Maybe sit this one out. https://t.co/mWCZnjIsgN — Lily Adams (@adamslily) February 2, 2019

“Maybe sit this one out,” Adams advised.

After Trump’s comments on the Charlottesville rally — in which a white supremacist plowed a car into a crowd of counter-protestors, killing one — sparked outrage, Don Jr. defended his father, blaming the criticism on an “atmosphere of hatred.”

As for Northam, the Democratic governor does not yet plan on resigning after a racist photo, showing a person in blackface and another in a KKK robe, was unearthed from his 1984 yearbook. That’s despite intense pressure from Democrats on Northam to step down from his post over the photo.

Leaders are called to a higher standard, and the stain of racism should have no place in the halls of government. The Governor of Virginia should step aside so the public can heal and move forward together. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 2, 2019

[Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images]

