comScore

Pelosi: Northam Must Resign, Photo ‘Racist and Contrary to Fundamental American Values’

by | Feb 2nd, 2019, 12:19 pm

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has now joined the massive Democratic uproar over Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and calling on him to resign.

Many 2020 Democratic candidates have said Northam should resign after the racist photo in his medical school yearbook surfaced. Northam apologized in two statements last night over the photo, but in a bizarre twist he is now reportedly telling people he’s not sure he’s even in the photo.

Northam is expected to hold a press conference at 2:30 pm.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. SportsGrid
  6. AmboTV
  7. Gossip Cop