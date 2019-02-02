Pelosi: Northam Must Resign, Photo ‘Racist and Contrary to Fundamental American Values’

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has now joined the massive Democratic uproar over Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and calling on him to resign.

Many 2020 Democratic candidates have said Northam should resign after the racist photo in his medical school yearbook surfaced. Northam apologized in two statements last night over the photo, but in a bizarre twist he is now reportedly telling people he’s not sure he’s even in the photo.

The photo is racist and contrary to fundamental American values. I join my colleagues in Virginia calling on Governor Northam to do the right thing so that the people of the Commonwealth of Virginia can heal and move forward. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 2, 2019

Northam is expected to hold a press conference at 2:30 pm.

