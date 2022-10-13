Libertarian Party Under Fire Once Again — Now For Absurd Tweet Comparing Zelenskyy to Hitler

By Jackson RichmanOct 13th, 2022, 11:42 am
 
The Libertarian Party of New Hampshire continued its infamous record of posting obscene content on Twitter, this time comparing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Adolf Hitler.

“They’re the same picture,” captioned the party in a tweet that featured a side-by-side image of Zelensky, who is Jewish, and Hitler, who was responsible for the deaths of 6 million Jews during the Holocaust, where Zelensky’s great-grandparents and great-uncles were killed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dubiously cast his invasion of Ukraine, which is widely accepted as a bloody power-grab, as an effort to “de-Nazify” Ukraine.

Twitter users blasted the tweet from the the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire.

This is not the first time the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire has been mired in controversy.

In November 2021, LPNH tweeted, “Racism is pretty much a non-issue in America. Libertarians suffer more oppression than black people.”

In January, it tweeted on MLK Day, “Black people in America get special access to essential drugs, receive special federal funding due to race, and are first-in-line for every college and every job. America isn’t in debt to black people, if anything it’s the other way around.”

In August, it mocked Meghan McCain grieving her father, the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), that included the caption “Happy Holidays.”

