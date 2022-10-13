Libertarian Party Under Fire Once Again — Now For Absurd Tweet Comparing Zelenskyy to Hitler

The Libertarian Party of New Hampshire continued its infamous record of posting obscene content on Twitter, this time comparing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Adolf Hitler.

“They’re the same picture,” captioned the party in a tweet that featured a side-by-side image of Zelensky, who is Jewish, and Hitler, who was responsible for the deaths of 6 million Jews during the Holocaust, where Zelensky’s great-grandparents and great-uncles were killed.

They’re the same picture. pic.twitter.com/dHZwFwoUYV — Libertarian Party NH (@LPNH) October 12, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dubiously cast his invasion of Ukraine, which is widely accepted as a bloody power-grab, as an effort to “de-Nazify” Ukraine.

Twitter users blasted the tweet from the the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire.

I found the dumbest tweet ever tweeted https://t.co/kQW7huzDMp — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇦 (@Noahpinion) October 13, 2022

I’m not sure the big problem with Hitler is that he looked at maps. https://t.co/6qnviJARAl — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) October 13, 2022

What is wrong with Libertarians? I don’t want to offend all of them but there seem to have an incredible amount of ignorant people among them? https://t.co/8H4nm2a70u — Anton Barbashin (@ABarbashin) October 13, 2022

Even the Russian army has given up on the “Ukrainians are Nazis” line, but whatever. https://t.co/sLQvpwO6L2 — Dan King (@Kinger_DC) October 13, 2022

Any comments @LPArkansas?@RickDHarrington?

Any other AR Libertarian?

Do you all stand with this or against it? https://t.co/fck2mFzXZU — Nate Bell (@NateBell4AR) October 13, 2022

The @LPNH account reads like a parody of libertarians, by someone who doesn’t understand who libertarians are. https://t.co/SlDDMqJwwI — Ed Carson (@IBD_ECarson) October 13, 2022

“Siri, what’s the dumbest take you’ve got today?” https://t.co/9UX0bxrylv — FrankenMat Gilat (@Matan_gilat) October 13, 2022

For God’s sake, get rid of these Mises Caucus lunatics and bring back the toaster guy! https://t.co/LDJQFv7GU0 — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) October 13, 2022

yeah but libertarians like hitler. https://t.co/5HpKrv4POD — Yasha Levine (@yashalevine) October 13, 2022

This is not the first time the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire has been mired in controversy.

In November 2021, LPNH tweeted, “Racism is pretty much a non-issue in America. Libertarians suffer more oppression than black people.”

In January, it tweeted on MLK Day, “Black people in America get special access to essential drugs, receive special federal funding due to race, and are first-in-line for every college and every job. America isn’t in debt to black people, if anything it’s the other way around.”

In August, it mocked Meghan McCain grieving her father, the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), that included the caption “Happy Holidays.”

