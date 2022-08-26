Libertarian Party of New Hampshire Slammed for Ghoulishly Mocking Meghan McCain Grieving: ‘What the Actual F**’

The Libertarian Party of New Hampshire received backlash for posting a tweet of Meghan McCain grieving her father, the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), that included the caption “Happy Holidays.”

McCain grieved for her father in an iconic photo showing her next to his casket, which was draped with the American flag, during a ceremony in the Arizona State Capitol rotunda, where John McCain laid in state. John McCain, who served in Congress for just over 35 years, died at the age of 81 due to brain cancer. Thursday marked four years since McCain’s death.

Happy Holidays pic.twitter.com/ueTMW3Dgcj — Libertarian Party NH (@LPNH) August 25, 2022

McCain posted several reactions to the tweet:

This is hideous – even by twitters standards. https://t.co/ioIjq3kxv0 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2022

This is the official twitter account of the state of New Hampshire’s Libertarian political party. I really fear for the future of the world and how we have come to treat each other – especially on social media. I hope no one ever does anything like this to any of you. https://t.co/ioIjq3kxv0 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2022

I’m actually sadly used to this type of thing – my public grief and pain have become something comedians make YouTube videos about as “comedy”. The worst part is what this does for other people in severe pain and grief – god forbid anyone displays it publicly and its documented. https://t.co/ioIjq33ut0 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2022

This photo is the most pain I’ve ever been in – physically, emotionally – worse than any moment of childbirth. I thought it was going to kill me. But I didn’t and it made me the woman I am today. I’m made of steel. To anyone who feels like I did here, it passes, I truly promise https://t.co/ioIjq33ut0 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2022

How I survived the grief: God. Friends. Family. Intense therapy. Medication. I am not ashamed of feeling pain publicly. Today is the 4 year anniversary of my dads death and to anyone who is here or has been here – YOU ARE NOT ALONE. Reach out, ask for help, it will get better.. https://t.co/ioIjq3kxv0 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2022

I promise anyone who is in the horrific, iron gripped jaws of grief – with time it gets softer and less intense. That’s it for tonight but I’m just not going to be harassed for being sad at my dads casket or let anyone else feel ashamed of their pain. The world deserves better https://t.co/ioIjq3kxv0 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2022

Also, it’s truly a mystery why no one ever takes Libertarians and their failure of a pseudo political party seriously… 😜 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2022

Twitter users, including conservatives, blasted the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire’s senseless tweet.

What the actual fuck. https://t.co/K9fNiECX8h — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 26, 2022

Yet another reason that I’m politically homeless and not a Libertarian.

Mocking a daughter mourning her father is the kind of sick twisted hate I’ve come to expect from the #cult45 @GOP.

Why do you silently assent to this garbage @LPArkansas @LPNational? https://t.co/Ghd6XI3TwR — Nate Bell (@NateBell4AR) August 26, 2022

As someone who…

·Leans Libertarian

·Really disliked John McCain

·Lost his own father

·Has an ounce of decency left in them…

Fuck you, @LPNH. https://t.co/5uoc42LgDW — Keith Malinak AtTheMicShow.com (@KeithMalinak) August 26, 2022

It is generally a good idea to mute or block the prominent L.P. Twitter accounts, as they are somewhere between worthless and actively detrimental to libertarianism these days. https://t.co/oDDT7wcsJh — Liz Wolfe (@lizzywol) August 26, 2022

This is where our politics are at. The Westboro Baptist Church, revisited. https://t.co/0OqF7UMqSI — John A. Daly (@JohnDalyBooks) August 26, 2022

I guess it’s good that I can still be shocked by this sort of fuckery. https://t.co/PaOgA7rxXB — Helen Kennedy 🌻 (@HelenKennedy) August 26, 2022

Ghouls. Everybody on the right are a bunch of ghouls. (It is the anniversary of John McCain’s death.) https://t.co/62sAEiKFqw — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) August 26, 2022

This is a real tweet from so-called libertarians. https://t.co/NnffawrfXm — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) August 26, 2022

This is a horrible, disgusting tweet. I already know the response will be that McCain advocated wars and military actions that are horrible and disgusting. That doesn’t justify being cruel to his family and loved ones. If you want to bring people to libertarianism, show humanity. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) August 26, 2022

What’s the matter with you. — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) August 26, 2022

begging to turn voters away

impressive — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) August 26, 2022

What is wrong with you — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) August 26, 2022

Politics has always been nasty, but I’m having a hard time imagining how empty and broken one has to be to post something this repugnant and low. — Brian Normoyle (@BrianNormoyle) August 26, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com