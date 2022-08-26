Libertarian Party of New Hampshire Slammed for Ghoulishly Mocking Meghan McCain Grieving: ‘What the Actual F**’

Meghan McCain grieving for herr father

Jae C. Hong/Getty Images

The Libertarian Party of New Hampshire received backlash for posting a tweet of Meghan McCain grieving her father, the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), that included the caption “Happy Holidays.”

McCain grieved for her father in an iconic photo showing her next to his casket, which was draped with the American flag, during a ceremony in the Arizona State Capitol rotunda, where John McCain laid in state. John McCain, who served in Congress for just over 35 years, died at the age of 81 due to brain cancer. Thursday marked four years since McCain’s death.

McCain posted several reactions to the tweet:

Twitter users, including conservatives, blasted the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire’s senseless tweet.

