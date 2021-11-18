The Libertarian Party of New Hampshire Ripped for Tweeting ‘Libertarians Suffer More Oppression Than Black People’

By Josh FeldmanNov 18th, 2021, 5:07 pm
 

Libertarian Party New Hampshire

The Libertarian Party of New Hampshire tweeted on Wednesday that libertarians “suffer more oppression than black people.”

They mockingly added, “Anyone disputing this is denying our lived experience. Libertarian Lives Matter.”

The New Hampshire libertarians were, of course, roundly condemned for these antics, while they continued to dig in and stand by it. In one tweet they actually said “anti-libertarian bigotry is a massive problem” and remarked, “There are ~10,000 white nationalists in the United States. But there are hundreds of millions of people who would happily jail libertarians for life for living as they desire. And they’ll laugh about it.”

Back in June the same Twitter account said, “Legalize child labor. Children will learn more on a job site than in public school.”

That tweet has since been taken down, but the follow-up — which says “at the very least, the minimum age to work is a states’ rights issue” — is still up.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac