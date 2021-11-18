The Libertarian Party of New Hampshire Ripped for Tweeting ‘Libertarians Suffer More Oppression Than Black People’

The Libertarian Party of New Hampshire tweeted on Wednesday that libertarians “suffer more oppression than black people.”

They mockingly added, “Anyone disputing this is denying our lived experience. Libertarian Lives Matter.”

Racism is pretty much a non-issue in America. Libertarians suffer more oppression than black people. https://t.co/LCQ5YWnTlk — Libertarian Party NH (@LPNH) November 18, 2021

Anyone disputing this is denying our lived experience. Libertarian Lives Matter. — Libertarian Party NH (@LPNH) November 18, 2021

The New Hampshire libertarians were, of course, roundly condemned for these antics, while they continued to dig in and stand by it. In one tweet they actually said “anti-libertarian bigotry is a massive problem” and remarked, “There are ~10,000 white nationalists in the United States. But there are hundreds of millions of people who would happily jail libertarians for life for living as they desire. And they’ll laugh about it.”

For the record, @libertarianism is not affiliated with the Libertarian Party, the New Hampshire LP don’t represent libertarianism, or even understand what it is, and this tweet is disgusting and hateful. https://t.co/9GrCOyTzPI — Aaron Ross Powell (@ARossP) November 18, 2021

Weird, we’re seeing different results. Membership in New Hampshire has nearly doubled. Many more donations. Rapid social media growth, making us 2nd largest affiliate in the country (in the 40th largest state). Maybe Reason/DC bubble is different? — Libertarian Party NH (@LPNH) November 18, 2021

What happens when your Twitter account is taken over by an asshole. https://t.co/ZSfeLvslLx — J.D. Tuccille (@JD_Tuccille) November 18, 2021

The false claim, the repulsive tone, the trollish intent. Aside from that, it’s fine. — J.D. Tuccille (@JD_Tuccille) November 18, 2021

There are ~10,000 white nationalists in the United States. But there are hundreds of millions of people who would happily jail libertarians for life for living as they desire. And they’ll laugh about it. Look at the QT and replies. Anti-libertarian bigotry is a massive problem. https://t.co/ZD6j8de2hA — Libertarian Party NH (@LPNH) November 18, 2021

Back in June the same Twitter account said, “Legalize child labor. Children will learn more on a job site than in public school.”

That tweet has since been taken down, but the follow-up — which says “at the very least, the minimum age to work is a states’ rights issue” — is still up.

At the very least, the minimum age to work is a states’ rights issue. Federal minimum work ages are unconstitutional. — Libertarian Party NH (@LPNH) June 7, 2021

