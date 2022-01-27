Nikki Haley Mocked For Calling on Biden and Harris to Resign: ‘Angling For President Pelosi?’

Former governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley ended up on the wrong side of the Twitterverse on Thursday after comments she made calling on President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to “step down” went viral.

“If Biden loved our country, he would step down and take Kamala with him because the foreign policy situation is beyond dangerous at this point,” Haley said on Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show – a comment she also later tweeted out.

Haley explained her position, suggesting that Biden and Harris had made the U.S. “look weak” as her justification to call for their exit from office.

“The reason I pushed so hard for a boycott of the Beijing Olympics is because if they get a pass and we get past these Olympics and we still look weak, they’re going to do whatever they want because they can,” Haley said, arguing that Biden was emboldening the Chinese government.

There is one major issue with Haley’s barb directed at Biden and Harris: the 25th Amendment and the presidential line of succession, which Twitter users were quick to point out.

Historian Kevin Kruse joked, “Who had Nikki Haley angling for President Pelosi on their bingo cards?” Bloomberg reporter Steven Dennis made a similar quip, saying, “Nikki Haley out here calling for President Nancy Pelosi was not what I was expecting this Thursday morning.”

According to The Presidential Succession Act of 1947, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) would assume the presidency in the event Biden and Harris left office.

Who had Nikki Haley angling for President Pelosi on their bingo cards? https://t.co/uUdbWTgeHW — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) January 27, 2022

Like, can you imagine the reaction on Universe 2 if President Nancy Pelosi actually happened? pic.twitter.com/xjkYtNJQJB — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) January 27, 2022

Others used stronger language in response to Haley, with the left-leaning Palmer Report, commenting, “Nikki Haley knows darn well that Biden and Harris resigning would result in President Pelosi. Haley just says intentionally dumb stuff like this because her career is over and she misses being relevant and she’s rather have occasional negative attention than no attention at all.”

Dunk on her all you want. She’s more than earned the scorn. But keep in mind that she’s doing this stuff on purpose just so she can occasionally see her name trend. If you’re going to dunk on her, try reminding her that she used to be relevant. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 27, 2022

Former Congressman Joe Walsh criticized Haley on her record, tweeting, “’Never had a President as weak as Joe Biden?’ That’s so weird @NikkiHaley because the guy you worked for, Donald Trump, was literally Putin’s puppet. In Helsinki in 2018, Trump told the world that he stood with Putin and not his fellow Americans. Do you remember that Nikki?”

“Never had a President as weak as Joe Biden?” That’s so weird @NikkiHaley because the guy you worked for, Donald Trump, was literally Putin’s puppet. In Helsinki in 2018, Trump told the world that he stood with Putin and not his fellow Americans. Do you remember that Nikki? https://t.co/7Vt3Z5nX8h — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 27, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com