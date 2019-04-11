comScore

New York Post Condemned for Using Photo of 9/11 in Front Page Attacking Rep. Omar: ‘Journalistically and Morally’ Wrong

By Caleb EcarmaApr 11th, 2019, 1:03 pm

The New York Post was widely condemned on Twitter after their newspaper front page Thursday featured a photo of the Twin Towers burning down on 9/11 juxtaposed with comments criticizing Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

“Rep. Ilhan Omar: 9/11 Was ‘Some People Did Something,'” today’s front page of the Post reads, adding, “Here’s your something. 2,977 dead by terrorism.”

Many criticized the paper’s attack on Omar for potentially leading to more death threats against the freshman lawmaker. Two men have already been arrested for plotting or threatening to assassinate Omar.

The paper was referencing comments Omar made about the Muslim American advocacy organization CAIR. During a CAIR event last month, Omar attempted to make the point that Muslims were not connected to it to the attacks on 9/11.

CAIR was founded after 9/11, because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.

The New York Post editorial included in the paper condemned Omar’s “cavalier brushing off of the murder of thousands of innocents on 9/11” and said her remark “should shock all Americans, Muslims included.”

Criticism of her comments exploded after Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) called out his congressional colleague on Twitter for the comments.

Omar responded by calling Crenshaw’s characterization of her comments “dangerous incitement.”

While Sean Hannity and Daily Caller favorably shared the newspaper’s cover, it was described by many in media as “a smear campaign” and “dangerous.”

