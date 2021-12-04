Parkland Parents, Others Rebuke Rep. Thomas Massie For Posting Pro-Gun Photo, Days After School Shooting
Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) faced heavy criticism on Saturday after tweeting a Christmas photo of his family holding guns and asking Santa to “please bring ammo.”
Two parents of students killed during the Parkland school shooting sharply rebuked the message, while many others on Twitter were quick to note how “tone-deaf” it was to post the image not even a week after the Michigan school shooting on Tuesday that killed four students and injured seven.
The alleged shooter at Oxford High School in Michigan reportedly received the gun used in the shooting as an early Christmas present from his parents, and had searched online during class on Monday for ammunition to buy.
Manuel Oliver, who lost his son Joaquin during the Parkland shooting, told CNN that it was “a very nasty post.”
Asked if posts like Massie’s cause more pain, Oliver said: “I don’t feel sad when I see these kind of weird messages from people or threats, I receive them all day long. I feel that I need to do a better job.”
Oliver, whose interview initially focused on his goal of meeting with President Joe Biden to discuss gun violence, later added, “I want my pain with me. Don’t get rid of my pain.”
“And it’s actually irrelevant how I feel. Because you know what, a month ago, I heard from a judge how my kid was shot twice, still alive, and the shooter came back and shot him again two more times,” Oliver continued. “So do you think I’m going to be concerned about my pain and my sadness? No. This is about the pain of my son, suffering, dying, thinking about me [and] thinking about his mother.”
Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was killed in the Parkland shooting, also reacted to Massie’s post by sharing the last photo he took of Jaime alongside an image of where she is buried.
“The Michigan school shooter and his family used to take photos like yours as well,” Guttenberg added.
Other Twitter users slammed the timing of Massie’s tweet as well.
Watch the interview with Oliver above, via CNN
