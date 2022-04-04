Washington Post columnist Taylor Lorenz blasted MSNBC on Sunday over a segment on online harassment – which she says led to more harassment against her.

“If your segment or story on ‘online harassment’ leads to even worse online harassment for your subjects, you fucked up royally and should learn how to cover these things properly before ever talking about them again,” she tweeted on Sunday.

Lorenz continued, “I could teach an entire class on this stuff, but the simple fact is that very few people in power in newsrooms actually understand how the modern internet and online landscape works, and so they continually give ammo to bad actors.”

MTP Daily did a segment on Friday about a study conducted by New York University’s Center for Social Media and Politics that showed that online vitriol against Lorenz spiked 144 percent after journalist Glenn Greenwald criticized her.

Lorenz shared a threat she got online: “Hey, nice job on that story, you soulless effing [censored word].” She also shared online users sharing photos of her family members.

“They’ll threaten children, they’ll threaten my parents. I’ve had to remove every single social tie. I have severe PTSD from this,” she said. “I contemplated suicide and got really bad. You feel like any little piece of information that gets out on you will be used by the worst people on the Internet to destroy your life and it’s so isolating.”

“It’s horrifying,” added Lorenz, who proceeded to cry and say, “I’m so sorry.”

“It’s overwhelming,” she said. “It’s really hard.”

Lorenz had previously criticized the MSNBC segment on Friday, objecting to the fact that MSNBC reached out to Greenwald and Fox News host Tucker Carlson — who has repeatedly criticized Lorenz on his show — for comment.

“Media companies are like ‘we’d like to do a story on the horrible bad faith smear campaign against you, but for fairness sake we will need to include comment from the people smearing you as a pedophile in order to represent both sides,’” she wrote.

Media companies are like “we’d like to do a story on the horrible bad faith smear campaign against you, but for fairness sake we will need to include comment from the people smearing you as a pedophile in order to represent both sides” — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) April 1, 2022

Carlson and Fox News did not provide comment to MSNBC, but Greenwald told the network: “As a member of various marginalized groups, I don’t want or accept some special immunity shield against being criticized, and no journalist with any dignity or worth should want that either.”

