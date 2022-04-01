Taylor Lorenz Breaks Down on MSNBC Sharing Experience Being Targeted Online, Contemplated Suicide

The Washington Post‘s Taylor Lorenz broke down on MSNBC sharing her experience of being targeted online and said she even “contemplated suicide.”

Tucker Carlson slammed Lorenz during his Fox News show on March 9, 2021, in response to Lorenz tweeting, “For international women’s day please consider supporting women enduring online harassment. It’s not an exaggeration to say that the harassment and smear campaign I’ve had to endure over the past year has destroyed my life. No one should have to go through this.”

MTP Daily did a segment about a study conducted by New York University’s Center for Social Media and Politics that showed that online vitriol against Lorenz spiked 144 percent since left-wing journalist Glenn Greenwald blasted Lorenz online in response to her going after him.

But congratulations on the milestone you finally reached that you announced in that second tweet above. That’s an important moment in any person’s life. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 12, 2021

Lorenz shared a threat she got online: “Hey, nice job on that story, you soulless effing [censored word].” She also shared online users sharing photos of her family members.

“They’ll threaten children, they’ll threaten my parents. I’ve had to remove every single social tie. I have severe PTSD from this,” she said. “I contemplated suicide and got really bad. You feel like any little piece of information that gets out on you will be used by the worst people on the Internet to destroy your life and it’s so isolating.”

“It’s horrifying,” added Lorenz, who proceeded to cry and say, “I’m so sorry.”

“It’s overwhelming,” she said. “It’s really hard.”

Greenwald responded to MSNBC: “As a member of various marginalized groups, I don’t want or accept some special immunity shield against being criticized, and no journalist with any dignity or worth should want that either.”

Carlson nor Fox News responded to MSNBC’s request for comment.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com