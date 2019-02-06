comScore

The Atlantic‘s Jemele Hill Speaks Out About Deleted Trump Tweet: Not a Call for Violence Against POTUS

by | Feb 6th, 2019, 7:42 pm

The Atlantic‘s Jemele Hill tonight apologized for a tweet she posted about President Donald Trump and said she was absolutely not calling for violence.

Hill joked in a tweet that Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should yell out “GETCHO HAND OUT MY POCKET” at Trump during the State of the Union. The line is a reference to a phrase shouted just before the assassination of Malcolm X.

Hill took down the tweet and apologized for “breathing life into such an absurd assumption” that she would make an call for violence against Trump, noting other times she’s used the line in a joking manner:

[image via screengrab]

